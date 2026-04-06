Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.0750. Approximately 607,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 719,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire Global from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

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Spire Global Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

In related news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $163,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 267,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,129.28. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $498,390.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,693,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,446,433.59. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,013. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spire Global by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 78.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Spire Global by 58.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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