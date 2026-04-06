SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 9343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,397,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 137,994 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after buying an additional 130,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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