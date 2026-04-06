SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Position Cut by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $79,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

About SPDR Gold Shares

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $429.41 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.15.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.