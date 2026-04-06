SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 55,607 shares.The stock last traded at $46.50 and had previously closed at $46.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

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