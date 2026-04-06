Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.8070, but opened at $19.1830. Sompo shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 28,807 shares changing hands.

Sompo Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.40.

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Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group’s core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

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