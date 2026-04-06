Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) Receives $101.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Somnigroup International Price Performance

Shares of SGI stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Somnigroup International has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Somnigroup International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Somnigroup International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,699,000 after purchasing an additional 371,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,429,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,160,000 after buying an additional 232,953 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,552,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth about $274,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth about $270,814,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Somnigroup International

(Get Free Report)

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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