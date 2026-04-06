Solidus Ai Tech 1-Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Solidus Ai Tech token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,903.88 or 1.00741900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solidus Ai Tech Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,986,052,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,784,144,980 tokens. The official website for Solidus Ai Tech is aitech.io. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The official message board for Solidus Ai Tech is medium.com/@solidusaitech.

Solidus Ai Tech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,986,052,500 with 1,784,161,097 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.00571183 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,538,379.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solidus Ai Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solidus Ai Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solidus Ai Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

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