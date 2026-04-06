Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $52.31. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.1850, with a volume of 33,562,619 shares trading hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $2.9B; the deal highlights VYKAT XR’s strategic and commercial value and is the primary catalyst lifting SLNO shares. Read More.

Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $2.9B; the deal highlights VYKAT XR’s strategic and commercial value and is the primary catalyst lifting SLNO shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major financial press and wire services confirmed the transaction (additional independent coverage), increasing deal credibility and investor confidence that the cash takeover will proceed through standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Read More.

Major financial press and wire services confirmed the transaction (additional independent coverage), increasing deal credibility and investor confidence that the cash takeover will proceed through standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in SLNO was briefly halted ahead of the announcement for “news pending,” which is consistent with a planned deal release and explains the pre‑market volatility; a conference call from Neurocrine was scheduled to discuss transaction details. (News halt entry reported 06:55 AM.)

Trading in SLNO was briefly halted ahead of the announcement for “news pending,” which is consistent with a planned deal release and explains the pre‑market volatility; a conference call from Neurocrine was scheduled to discuss transaction details. (News halt entry reported 06:55 AM.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class action lawsuits and investor‑rights firms are actively pursuing claims related to prior disclosures around DCCR/VYKAT XR launch disruptions (class period cited Mar 26–Nov 4, 2025). These suits could lead to recovery actions or attempts to extract higher consideration, potentially complicating closing or increasing transaction costs. Read More.

Multiple securities class action lawsuits and investor‑rights firms are actively pursuing claims related to prior disclosures around DCCR/VYKAT XR launch disruptions (class period cited Mar 26–Nov 4, 2025). These suits could lead to recovery actions or attempts to extract higher consideration, potentially complicating closing or increasing transaction costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder investigation by Halper Sadeh LLC is probing whether Soleno’s board obtained a fair price for shareholders — such probes often precede litigation seeking a higher bid or other remedies and can create deal uncertainty. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNO. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 32.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 226.94 and a beta of -2.81.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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