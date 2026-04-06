Small Cap Stocks To Consider – April 6th

Inflection Point Acquisition, XIAO-I, Profusa, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, Aehr Test Systems, SMX (Security Matters) Public, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined roughly between $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index and provider. They often offer higher growth potential but tend to be more volatile, less liquid, and receive less analyst coverage than mid- and large-cap stocks, making them higher-risk, higher-reward investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.
Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)
Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX
XIAO-I (AIXI)
Read Our Latest Research Report on AIXI
Profusa (PFSA)
NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PFSA
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AEHR
SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)
SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX
Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)
Read Our Latest Research Report on SV
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in April 2026
- Is There a Buying Opportunity in the SPY ETF?
- These 4 Stocks Are Quietly Riding NVIDIA’s Data Center Boom Higher
- 5 Reasons the Invesco QQQ ETF Could Be Headed for a Triple-Digit Rally
- Acuity Brands Stock Is Dropping—Here’s Why That Might Be Good News
- 5 Baby Boomer Stock Favorites Now Trading at a Discount