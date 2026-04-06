Simon’s Cat Trading Down 0.6% This Week (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and $3.52 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,237,710,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,566,692,514,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Simon’s Cat is https://reddit.com/r/simonscat. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simonscat.xyz. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,237,710,443.85156052 with 7,566,692,514,540.81682913 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00000162 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $4,077,980.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

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