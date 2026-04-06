Shopify Inc. $SHOP Position Lessened by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,827 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shopify worth $225,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after buying an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $156,044,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,828,000 after purchasing an additional 973,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,930,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 metrics and product momentum: A recent analysis highlights Shopify’s 30.6% Y/Y revenue growth, durable free‑cash‑flow gains, expanding Shop Pay/merchant solutions adoption, and a push of AI‑powered commerce tools that could deepen merchant engagement and broaden payments/discovery use cases — a fundamental driver for upside. AI Commerce Push And Strong Q2 Results Could Be A Game Changer For Shopify (SHOP)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus is favorable: Aggregated analyst ratings show a “Moderate Buy” consensus for SHOP, which can support demand if investors follow sell‑side guidance or if upgrades continue. Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Buy‑on‑dip narrative: Market commentary grouping Shopify among attractive growth names amid a Nasdaq pullback could draw contrarian inflows from investors seeking long‑term exposure to commerce and AI tailwinds. Nasdaq Correction: 2 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces urging investors to “add Shopify” lean on average brokerage recommendations but also warn that sell‑side optimism can be overstated — useful context but not new company fundamentals. Brokers Suggest Investing in Shopify (SHOP): Read This Before Placing a Bet Brokers Suggest Investing in Shopify (SHOP): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Neutral Sentiment: Partner and ecosystem updates (third‑party storefront builders and integrations like TikTok Shop) increase merchant tooling and platform stickiness but are incremental versus Shopify’s core financial drivers. Emersoft Expands Its Unified Commerce Platform for Independent Bookstores to Include TikTok Shop Integration Sell The Trend Launches AI-Powered Shopify Store Builder to Help Entrepreneurs Go Live in Minutes
- Negative Sentiment: Critical/contrarian analysis: Some writeups pair Shopify with other small‑cap names in skeptical or critical analyses — such coverage can pressure sentiment if it raises concerns about valuation (SHOP’s P/E and PEG are elevated) or growth sustainability. iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) & Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Critical Analysis
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Shopify Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHOP opened at $118.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.82.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
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