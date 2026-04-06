Shopify Inc. $SHOP Position Lessened by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,827 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shopify worth $225,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after buying an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $156,044,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,828,000 after purchasing an additional 973,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,930,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $118.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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