Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5,932.39 and last traded at $5,839.3240, with a volume of 11179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,906.78.

Seaboard Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,189.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,458.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

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Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.09%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 14,586.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lions Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lions Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

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Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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