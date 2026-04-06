Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 18.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,616,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

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