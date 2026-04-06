Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,665,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,005 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,739,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,893,000 after purchasing an additional 280,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.