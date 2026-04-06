Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 205.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $487.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.98.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $399.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and continued bullish coverage — several firms have issued buy/outperform calls and a recent upgrade pushed shares higher, providing support after the pullback. Coverage Initiated / Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and continued bullish coverage — several firms have issued buy/outperform calls and a recent upgrade pushed shares higher, providing support after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Partnership expansion with HCLTech (CTEM service) broadens CrowdStrike’s go-to-market and could help drive recurring revenue from large enterprise customers. CRWD, HCLTech Launch CTEM

Partnership expansion with HCLTech (CTEM service) broadens CrowdStrike’s go-to-market and could help drive recurring revenue from large enterprise customers. Positive Sentiment: GovCloud platform expansion targets public-sector demand — diversifies addressable market and supports steady ARR growth. GovCloud Expansion

GovCloud platform expansion targets public-sector demand — diversifies addressable market and supports steady ARR growth. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent fundamentals — Q4 revenue beat and strong year-over-year ARR growth remain a bullish base for the business despite valuation debate. Zacks Coverage / Fundamentals

Solid recent fundamentals — Q4 revenue beat and strong year-over-year ARR growth remain a bullish base for the business despite valuation debate. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/attention is elevated — Zacks and other outlets flag rising investor interest, which can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Investor Attention

Coverage/attention is elevated — Zacks and other outlets flag rising investor interest, which can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (buy-the-dip vs. re-rating debate) suggests mixed investor views — some see the pullback as an entry; others want proof that AI risks won’t erode margins. MarketBeat Analysis

Market commentary (buy-the-dip vs. re-rating debate) suggests mixed investor views — some see the pullback as an entry; others want proof that AI risks won’t erode margins. Negative Sentiment: Anthropic Claude leaks sparked a sector-wide selloff, with concerns that advanced AI tools could replace some security tasks — this headline risk has driven sharp near-term downside and higher volatility. Anthropic Leak / Selloff

Anthropic Claude leaks sparked a sector-wide selloff, with concerns that advanced AI tools could replace some security tasks — this headline risk has driven sharp near-term downside and higher volatility. Negative Sentiment: Extensive insider selling reported over recent months raises governance/optics concerns for some investors—even if sales may be tax- or liquidity-driven. Insider Trading Data

Extensive insider selling reported over recent months raises governance/optics concerns for some investors—even if sales may be tax- or liquidity-driven. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target resets and valuation debate persist — some targets have been trimmed from 600s to 400s–500s, keeping upside contingent on execution and clarity around AI-driven risk. Analyst Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $7,960,999.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 406,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,278,400.64. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $28,690,657. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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