Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) shares were up 45.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,285,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,370% from the average daily volume of 52,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Route1 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Route1

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Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token. It also provides surveillance and video intelligence products, such as Omnicast, a monitoring and data analysis platform; Stratocast, a real-time video intelligence solution; body-worn cameras; in-car videos; Synergis Access Control, an open system that connects to a large selection of third-party access control devices; and automatic license plate recognition solutions, including Genetec Autovu and MobiLPR.

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