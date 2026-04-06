Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $416.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Netflix News

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About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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