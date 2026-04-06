Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Rohm Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter.

Rohm Company Profile

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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