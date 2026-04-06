Robert W. Baird Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $120.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

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Roku Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. Roku has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $191,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $743,492.28. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $1,413,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,386.45. This represents a 14.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,123 shares of company stock valued at $21,397,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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