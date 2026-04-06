REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $53,033.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 247,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,034.10. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2,247.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 594,161 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 26.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 113.75% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.