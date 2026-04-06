Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Reaches $166.94 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $166.94 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,997,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,700,018 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. Telegram, Discord, Weibo, GitBook”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

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