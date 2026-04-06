Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,819 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,298.78.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

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Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,331.41. This represents a 24.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,630,750. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,319 shares of company stock valued at $123,999,249. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $967.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,029.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,075.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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