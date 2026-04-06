Rathbones Group PLC Sells 15,658 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $536,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3%

TMO opened at $492.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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