Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 5,283 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $30,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,816,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,604,000 after buying an additional 59,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,194,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,715.52 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,861.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,039.18. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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