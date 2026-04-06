Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,770 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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