Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $257,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $929.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $863.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $874.90 and a 200-day moving average of $851.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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