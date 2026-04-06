RAMP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $20.12 million and $4.01 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. Telegram, Discord, Medium, Github, Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

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