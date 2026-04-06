Quilter Plc Trims Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $187.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67. The firm has a market cap of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.57 and a 12 month high of $296.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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