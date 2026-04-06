Quilter Plc Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 93,623 shares worth $35,728,508. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $366.24 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $471.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.