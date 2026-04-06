Quilter Plc Purchases 138,551 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,343.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $119.80 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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