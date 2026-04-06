Quilter Plc Has $55.87 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,562 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,087,000 after purchasing an additional 862,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,664,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,337,000 after buying an additional 323,602 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,722,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,725,000 after buying an additional 830,397 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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