Quilter Plc Buys 11,911 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $76,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $331.93 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,942.12. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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