Pudgy Penguins Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92.15 Million (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Pudgy Penguins token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $407.70 million and approximately $92.15 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,491.61 or 0.99971235 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 76,724,221,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 76,724,221,264.3 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.00641267 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $79,500,039.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pudgy Penguins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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