Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1157209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

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Progyny Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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