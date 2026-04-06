Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Critical Comparison

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -48.85% N/A -59.99% Precipio -1.51% -2.89% -1.89%

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Healthcare Triangle and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Precipio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Precipio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $11.70 million 0.15 -$5.97 million ($6,047.91) 0.00 Precipio $24.05 million 1.88 -$4.29 million ($0.25) -101.60

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precipio beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

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Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Precipio

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Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

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