PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head to Head Comparison

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -24,852.70% -4.10% -3.94% PHINIA 3.73% 12.56% 5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 PHINIA 0 5 3 1 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and PHINIA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $30,000.00 1,063.62 -$67.37 million ($0.05) -13.01 PHINIA $3.48 billion 0.75 $130.00 million $3.25 21.15

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHINIA has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PHINIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PHINIA beats Carbon Streaming on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

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Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About PHINIA

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PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

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