Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Director Ezra Friedberg Sells 558 Shares

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS – Get Free Report) Director Ezra Friedberg sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $11,673.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,004.84. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Pelthos Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5%

PTHS traded up $3.98 on Monday, hitting $24.38. 28,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pelthos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pelthos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of Pelthos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pelthos Therapeutics by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Pelthos Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Pelthos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Pelthos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pelthos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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