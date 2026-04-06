Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Director Ezra Friedberg Sells 558 Shares

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2026

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHSGet Free Report) Director Ezra Friedberg sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $11,673.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,004.84. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Pelthos Therapeutics Trading Up 19.5%

PTHS traded up $3.98 on Monday, hitting $24.38. 28,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pelthos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pelthos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTHS

Institutional Trading of Pelthos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pelthos Therapeutics by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Pelthos Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Pelthos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Pelthos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pelthos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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