Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $245.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $171.51 and a 12 month high of $262.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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