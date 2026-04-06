PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

PAYP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PayPay in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PayPay in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PayPay in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get PayPay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPay

PayPay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYP opened at $21.02 on Monday. PayPay has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter.

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.