Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Price

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s previous close.

TRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

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Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

TRDA stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $511.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.38. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 565.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $32,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,179.50. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 11,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $155,216.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 198,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,573.40. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,975 shares of company stock worth $540,444 in the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $391,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

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