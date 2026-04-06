NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004598 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

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