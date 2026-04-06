Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.3950, with a volume of 203647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

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Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $394.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $89,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832.93. The trade was a 91.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,704 shares of company stock valued at $89,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 104.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 77.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

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