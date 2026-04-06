Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $168.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

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Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $142.25 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $157.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO David W. Fox, Jr. sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $468,361.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,887.28. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $166,758.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,159.58. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,905 shares of company stock worth $5,166,714. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

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Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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