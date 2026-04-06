Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.57. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.5950, with a volume of 3,711,397 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

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Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Up 8.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $901.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 91.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary operations focused on North America. The company is publicly listed on the NYSE American and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NAK. Established in 1985, Northern Dynasty has built its business around the identification, evaluation and advancement of large-scale mineral resources, leveraging its expertise in geology, engineering and environmental planning.

The company’s flagship asset is the Pebble Project, located in the Bristol Bay region of southwestern Alaska.

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