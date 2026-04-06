Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $60.57 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $60.57 million and approximately $312.06 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,505.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00631767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.28 or 0.00473745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00367036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00078171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedInThe official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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