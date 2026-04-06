MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 15,159 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get MTN Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTNOY

MTN Group Stock Performance

MTN Group Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.