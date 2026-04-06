Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.87.

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Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $5,569,194.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 280,481 shares in the company, valued at $51,501,921.22. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $3,966,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,920. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

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Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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