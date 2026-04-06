Monero (XMR) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Monero has a total market cap of $6.04 billion and $72.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $327.43 or 0.00471877 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,389.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014580 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00631193 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00365545 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00078072 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012474 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00022776 BTC.
About Monero
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
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