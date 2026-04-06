MNEE (MNEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144.81 Thousand

MNEE (MNEE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One MNEE token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MNEE has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. MNEE has a market cap of $101.74 million and approximately $144.81 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MNEE

MNEE launched on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 101,761,996 tokens. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash. The official website for MNEE is www.mnee.io.

MNEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 101,761,996.0623. The last known price of MNEE is 0.99949467 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $146,657.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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