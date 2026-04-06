Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 195,071 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,071 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 7.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of HCA Healthcare worth $224,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $472.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.43 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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